Terrence Walsh

Terrence “Terry” M. Walsh of Wantage passed away on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Morristown Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was 60.

Born in Montclair, Terry grew up in Lake Hiawatha before moving to Rockaway Township, then to Wantage 20 years ago.

He previously was employed at D. Mahedy Trucking in Andover as a diesel mechanic and recently had been employed by Roselle Disposal in Fairfield as a truck driver .

He was a coach for Rockaway Township Recreation football, fondly known as “Coach T.”

He was a member of the Sussex County Poultry Association.

Terry was a kind and giving man who exemplified hard work and devotion to his family; a man who would do anything for someone in need.

He enjoyed spending his free time towing and helping his best friend, Eddie, and his son Cody at E&L Towing.

He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Karen Walsh; his son, William Radmore III of Windsor, N.H.; his daughters, Bonnie-Lynne Radmore, her fiancé Bryan Pilewski and their fur babies, Mabel and Dipper, of Wharton and Sierra Rose Walsh of Wantage; his father, Walter “Skip” Walsh and his wife, Alice, of Henderson, Nev.; his mother, Francine “Micki” Birilli Walsh of Lake Hiawatha; his brother, James Walsh and his wife, Linda, of Parsippany; his sisters, Lauren of Las Vegas, Darith Wylie and her husband Jeff of Evans, Ga., and Tara Walsh and her husband Jeff of San Diego; his in-law, Marilyn Cooke and her husband, John, of Long Valley; his two grandchildren, Winter Aurora Radmore and William Radmore IV of Windsor, N.H.; his beloved auntie, Patricia Walsh of Ormond Beach, Fla.; his sister-in-laws, Lorelei Bak of Tunkhannock, Pa., and Stacy Bell of Franklin; his brother-in-laws, John Bak (Renee) of Milford, Pa; David Cooke (Tamsin) of Hackettstown; also many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and, especially, his canine companion, Sadie.

A memorial service was held Nov. 25 at Sacred Heart of Jesus R.C. Church in Rockaway. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Terry’s memory to Cancer Sucks: store.cancersucks.com

Online condolences may be offered to the family at http://www.pinkelfuneralhome.com