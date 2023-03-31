Thelma Watts (nee Olsen) passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, March 26, 2023. She was 94.

Born to Harry and Lillian Olsen in Nutley, she has been a resident of Highland Lakes for the past 55 years.

Thelma was a doting wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, always caring for and catering to her family.

Thelma was predeceased by her husband, Raymond B. Watts (2009), and her son in law, Timothy O’Loughlin (2014). She was the devoted mother of Raye O’Loughlin of Highland Lakes and Randee Schneid and her husband, Gary, of The Villages, Fla.; loving grandmother of Christine Brown of Warwick, N.Y., Kyle O’Loughlin of Hardyston and Brianna Hughes of Bloomingdale; and cherished great-grandmother of Emerson, Bennett, Elliana and Evin.

The family received their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, on March 29. Interment followed at Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood.

