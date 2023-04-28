Thomas M. Zummo peacefully passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, while surrounded by his loving family at Newton Medical Center. He was 73.

He was an amazing husband, father, friend and Pop-pop known by his grandchildren as the man, the myth, the legend.

A true outdoorsman, Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting, trapping and gardening. He would share his love of gardening, including his plants, seeds and harvest, with anyone who asked!

He was a food aficionado and loved life, but mostly he enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his gardens and grandchildren grow.

Born in Melville, N.Y., to the late Santo and Camille “Ann” Zummo, Tom lived in Brooklyn, then Paterson before moving to Sussex County.

He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.

Tom was hard-working and self-employed his entire life. He never steered away from any challenge big or small and enjoyed bringing people together. His many adventures included real estate sales, land development and construction. The most memorable are the Lake Neepaulin Pool and creation of the swim team. Most recently, he owned and operated Top Soil Plus.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Richard Zummo and his wife Connie.

Tom is survived by his wife of 50 years, Amelia (Carey); his daughter, Rebecca Nittolo and her husband, Anthony, of Raleigh, N.C.; his son, Thomas C. Zummo and his wife, Jessica, of Meadows of Dan, Va.; his brothers, Mathew Zummo and Victor Zummo; his grandchildren, Thomas Martin Zummo and Lucas Samuel Zummo; sister-in-laws, Ellen and her husband, Larry Metzgar, and Sandy and her husband, Jim Godlevski; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 28 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family before the service Friday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Tom Zummo’s memory to the Wantage First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 721, Sussex, NJ 07461.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com