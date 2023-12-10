Vincent Altimari

Vincent R. Altimari of Wantage died peacefully with his son, Vincent, by his side at Regional Hospice in Danbury, Conn., on Nov. 30, 2023. He was 91.

Born on July 19, 1932, in Italy, he was the son of the late Eugenio and Rosina Altimari.

As a young adult, Vincent worked with his father for a civil engineering and construction company that worked on major infrastructure projects; the last one being the start of the Mont Blanc tunnel between Italy and France.

In 1952, at the age of 20, he came to the United States with his family and settled in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn.

In 1955, he began his service in the U.S. Army, where he excelled as a marksman and earned several medals for marksmanship. He was chosen for the Military Police Company C and stationed in Kaiserslaat, Germany, even though his preference was to stay at Fort Dix to be closer to his family.

After his service as an MP, Vincent returned to Brooklyn and married his wife, Nancy, whom he met at a dance years earlier before leaving for the military.

They raised three children together in Sussex, where he continued his career as a contractor building new homes. Nancy predeceased her husband in 2021.

He was a hard worker and could always be found at a job site. If he wasn’t working, he would enjoy the calmness of the Catskill Mountains at his weekend getaway. Vincent enjoyed tinkering and learning new things. There was nothing he couldn’t fix.

Vincent is survived by his children, Vincent A. (Brigid), Marisa Kleva and Sandra Aprile (Serafino), and his grandchildren, Marina, Nicholas, Annelise, Justin, Michele and Sal. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin, on Friday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. Service to commence at noon at the funeral home. Interment to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery in Hardyston.

Danbury Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family with cremation.