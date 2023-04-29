Violet M. Gould of Wantage passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon. She was 82.

Born in Monroe, N.J., to the late Charles and Elizabeth (Westbrook) Guest, Violet had lived in Sussex County for most of her life.

She was employed by the former Playboy Club in McAfee, then Legend’s Resort before her retirement.

Violet loved her family and enjoyed spending her time with her grandkids. She especially took a lot of pleasure in shopping for them and took extra pride in picking out their Christmas presents.

Violet was a good friend to everyone she encountered.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her son Douglas Joseph Gould in 1971 and all of her brothers and sisters except for Eva Hendershot.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Douglas J.; her daughters, Beatrice Van Etten and her husband Clifford Van Etten III of Wantage, Laurie Bannon and her husband Ambrose David of Sussex, and Robin Cosh and her husband Chester of Wantage; her grandchildren, Patricia Krol and her husband Andrew, Clifford Van Etten IV, David Bannon and his wife Jennifer, Christopher Bannon, Noel Cosh, Douglas Cosh and his wife Brittany, Joseph Cosh and his wife Ashley, and Bessie Cosh; and her great grandchildren, Kenna, Dylan, Riley, Callie and Connor Bannon, Olivia Norman, and Madison, Hunter, Joey, Owen, Logan and Kayleigh Cosh.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com