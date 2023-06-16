William F. Langsdorf passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Kindred Hospital at St. Clare’s Hospital in Dover. He was 73.

Langsdorf was born in New York and lived in Brooklyn before moving to Sussex County in 1969.

He had been employed by Lucent Technologies in Bedminster before his retirement.

While his children were younger, Langsdorf was a coach for Sussex-Wantage Little League. He also had a passion for trains and was a member of the Lionel Collectors Club of America.

He was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Camille Langsdorf; his brother, Hank Langsdorf; and his loving partner, Marie Henderson.

Langsdorf is survived by his four sons, Michael and his wife Julie of North Huntington, Pa., Peter and his wife Shelley of Van Alstyne, Texas, Timothy and his wife Alejandra of New York City, and W. “Matthew” of Milford, Pa.; six grandchildren and one grandchild expected to be born soon; and his former wife, Penny Langsdorf of Milford, Pa.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Tuesday, June 20 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. A funeral will follow immediately.

Entombment will be held on Wednesday, June 21 at 11 a.m. at Somerset Hills Memorial Park in Basking Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in William’s memory to Blue Ridge Rescue Squad, 350 Route 206, Branchville, NJ 07826.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com