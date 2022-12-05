A home with lake views at a bargain price

VERNON. Each week’s featured home is chosen from among the houses offered by the Advertiser-News advertisers. For more information, e-mail sales@strausnews.com.

Ready, set, home! Come home for the holidays to a cute and cozy lake house, just one block from the lake.

A charmer of a home is ready to become yours at a bargain price in the Highland Lakes section of Vernon.

This home features two bedrooms plus an office or den, living room with fireplace and eat-in kitchen. You also get a bonus room to use as you see fit, potential dining room or whatever you can dream up for your space.

This home is set on a level corner lot with a private yard with an easy walk to Beach 1 and the bus stop.

Your lake dues afford you access to the beaches, club house, playground and tennis courts.

You will easily fall in love with life in this tight-knit community while enjoying easy access to Routes 515 and 94. Everything you need to love your life is close at hand.

Set on a beautiful property that allows you a front-row seat to the beauty of changing seasons in Sussex County, this home aims to please year-round.

With the trees at its back and lake views, nothing is wanting here.

The pride of ownership is evident throughout this well-maintained home and at this price, it will not last.

Come and enjoy all that Highland Lakes and this area has to offer. Whether your interests are swimming, fishing, hiking, skating, shopping, skiing or golf, this is the perfect place to make yourself at home!

If you’re ready to make a change, contact Kristi Anderson for an appointment so you can see this one in person by calling 973-814-7344.