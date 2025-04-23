$28.7M OK’d for dam repairs

A new law, signed by Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., on Tuesday, April 22, appropriates about $28.7 million for loans to fund 17 dam restoration and repair projects.

The law includes $3 million for Mount Glen Dam, $1.25 million for High Crest Lake Dam, $500,000 for High Crest Lake and $350,000 for Upper & Lower Farm Crest Dams, all in West Milford.

It also provides $4.7 million for Lake Winona Dam and $100,000 for Swannanoa Lake Dam, both in Jefferson.

In addition, it provides $3 million for Mountain Creek Lake Dam near Vernon, $2.42 million for Fawn Lake Dam near Hardyston, $1.2 million for Lake Plymouth Dam in Stillwater and $750,000 for Holiday Pond Dam in Montague, all in Sussex County.

The legislation was sponsored by Anthony Bucco, R-25, and Bob Smith, D-17, in the state Senate and by David Bailey Jr., D-3; Dawn Fantasia, R-24; and Louis Greenwald, D-6, in the Assembly.

The money is from unused funds from a 1992 clean water bond and a 2003 flood control bond.

“I’m glad that over $28M will be invested to fund projects in a number of municipalities in my district and around the state,” Bucco said. “These critical dam repairs will preserve and protect our local environment, which is critical to our quality of life.

“This funding will also protect the flow of clean drinking water to communities throughout the state, support recreational activities, and provide habitats for fish and wildlife.”

Fantasia pointed out that Sussex County is home to the most dams in New Jersey.

“We also have a large portion of dams that would cause significant destruction and economic losses if they were to fail. Maintaining those dams by performing the proper repairs is the best way to protect our residents, businesses and natural assets.”

According to the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Bureau of Dam Safety, there are 1,730 regulated dams in New Jersey, with many in the northern and central parts of the state.

Nearly half of the dams are owned by private entities or individuals.

The new law allows owners of private dams and lake associations to work with local governments to receive the loans for the repairs.

“New Jersey has been largely fortunate to be spared from catastrophic dam failures, but even small failures can cause damage that come with hefty cleanup costs,” Fantasia said. “This funding ensures that necessary repairs can proceed without delay, using resources already available. Proactive investments like this help maintain public safety and economic stability.”

Six dams failed and 51 were damaged in 2011 during Tropical Storm Irene.