The annual 5K Family Run/Walk will be Saturday, Sept. 28 at Woodbourne Veterans Memorial Park, Sherman Ridge Road, Wantage.

Packet pickup will be from 8 to 8:30 a.m., and the race will start at 9 a.m.

Awards to the top male and female overall and in age groups will be presented at 10 a.m.

The cost is $5 by Wednesday, Sept. 25. Registration on race day is $8.

For information, send email to Nicole at nicole@wantagetwp-nj.org