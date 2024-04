A 5K Trail and Road Run will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 7 at the Wawayanda State Park Beach, 885 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

The terrain is a mix of road, gravel, grass and rocky terrain.

The 5K is a fundraiser for the Health Occupation Students of America club at Vernon Township High School.

The cost is $25 until March 31, then it will be $30.

To register online, go to runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Hewitt/WAYWAY5KTrailandRoadRun?aflt_token=lsDDTCWcazIepazYI0FCz9dbRxkCWAcY