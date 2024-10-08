7 vying for 3 school board seats

Seven people are running for three seats with full three-year terms on the Vernon Township Board of Education in the Nov. 5 election.

They are Melissa Brock, Brian Fisher, Joanne Houghtaling, John Kraus, Ariel Lazo, Emmett McDowell and Carolyn Ross. Brock, Kraus and Ross are incumbents.

Two candidates - Raymond Zimmerman, who is vice president of the board, and Debbie Coulson - are running for one seat with a two-year term.

Three people - Rose Ahearn, Alice Nickalls and Stephanie Vecharello - are running for one seat with a one-year term. Ahearn is an incumbent.

Here are statements for the candidates running for the three-year terms:

MELISSA BROCK

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

Because I believe in putting the students first.

I am the mother of a child about to embark upon her education journey as well as four other stepchildren who have attended or are attending district schools. The district’s future is inextricably tied to the future of my children and all the children in our community.

Large class sizes, cuts to extracurriculars and lackluster test scores pushed me to volunteer for a board vacancy (the tipping point was no late bus!).

I fight for our children to have the best possible foundation for the brightest future imaginable. I am running for the full three-year term to continue working toward that end.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

As an incumbent, I worked with the board to restore the late buses and increase extracurricular funding. We have brought nearly all class sizes below 30.

As chair of the liaison committee, I helped to facilitate a shared services agreement with the township to save taxpayer money.

If elected, I will continue to work to bring full-day preschool to the district through state aid, address chronic absenteeism, and raise test scores through collaboration with parents and teachers.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I am a counselor of 20+ years and hold a master’s degree in public administration. I am also one of the few people running who have children being educated in the district.

I am uniquely qualified to represent our community and hope to continue advocating for families in this role.

Background and qualifications.

I am a mother, a counselor and a trained board member who has always kept our children’s education as my priority.

Holding this office means tough decisions, and my track record and background mean you can always trust me to put our students first.

I am running with John Kraus and Dr. Carolyn Ross, who both share this viewpoint.

BRIAN FISHER

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

We have a management crisis at the Vernon Board of Education. Poor management has led to misspent funds, reduced services, higher taxes and scandal culminating in the firing of 47 teachers.

This board needs solid leadership and stability. In the past three years, we’ve had 19 different board members, and for half of the past year, the board has operated with unfilled vacancies.

Solid guardianship of this most crucial and trusted of positions will lead to a better education for the children of Vernon Township and an environment that guarantees security for our teachers.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) End the management crisis and restore due process to the Board of Education.

2) Restore faith in our system. The Vernon Township School District will be a place where parents are again confident their children will receive a quality education and be prepared for the world after school. Students will be proud of their schools, and high morale will be restored to the teacher’s corps in knowing they have an administration that has their backs.

3) Prioritize fiscal responsibility. The number of missteps brought about by the management crisis has rocked this community to the core. Just 15 months ago, 47 teachers were let go in a single day. Property taxes went up this year by nearly 10%, while not one person on this board seems able to take the helm and steer them away from financial disaster.

There hasn’t been a single “Nay” vote cast in a Vernon Board of Education meeting in nearly a year! I don’t believe you could find nine people who unanimously agree on anything for over a year - unless they’re on the Vernon Board of Education, committed to the rubber-stamp policies that have inflated your taxes, lowered the quality of our children’s education and led to mass firings of teachers.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

With my background in finance and extensive management experience, I am ideally positioned to help the Vernon Board of Education navigate away from the mismanagement crisis and eliminate scandal.

I’ve demonstrated my commitment to the community and with two children in the Vernon school system, I understand the need to make our children’s welfare the top priority of the board.

With our house in order, we can put an end to the fiscal mismanagement that led to the firing of 47 teachers. With stability restored to our school board, we can ensure the administration works more efficiently, our teachers feel safe and secure in their positions, and Vernon schools can be returned to academic excellence.

Background and qualifications.

I am a resident of Highland Lakes; have been married to my wife, Di, for 15 years and am the father of five children. I have three grown children, and two currently in the Vernon schools. I’m also the proud grandfather of two.

I had a 20+-year career as a stock trader in New York and London, leaving the industry as a vice president at Spear, Leeds and Kellogg. After over two decades of working in the high-pressure environment of the financial markets’ trading floors, I formed my own company conducting private tours of Manhattan. In 2020, I decided to stay in the home and become a full-time dad to my two sons.

I have always believed in serving my community. My volunteer positions include but are not limited to vice chairman, Mayor’s Committee on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, Glen Ridge; firefighter, Little Falls Fire Department; secretary, Singac Engine Company 3; firefighter and vice president, Highland Lakes Fire Department; and coach and member of the board of directors, Vernon Little League.

JOANNE HOUGHTALING

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

Joining the Board of Education has been a top priority for me over the past five years as advocating for our community has been a passion of mine.

While my youngest son will graduate in 2026, I am running for a three-year term. My goal is to stay curious, share a fresh perspective to many of the challenges around policies, budgets, ethical behaviors and communications while keeping the end goal of student achievements at the forefront of all decisions.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I feel my integrity, unbiased and ethical perspective, coupled with my experience as a seasoned human resources professional will bring value to support many topics brought to the Board of Education.

Knowledge is power! Collectively, a passionate, yet diverse, group of board members can continue to help set our children, teachers and parents up for success to achieve the common goals for our community.

Background and qualifications.

I moved to Vernon in 1976. Growing up and graduating from Vernon High School, it was important to me to bring my children back to this district to complete their education, which I was able to do in 2013.

In addition to myself, my sister, nephew and both of my sons will all be graduates of the Vernon Township School District.

Until 2022, I fulfilled part of my passion through coaching baseball, basketball and lacrosse with both Hamburg (2011-13) and Vernon PAL (2013-22) to support the kids and parents in both communities.

While living in Hamburg, I also served as an emergency medical technician for 13 years.

JOHN KRAUS

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am running to continue the great work we have been doing with the Vernon schools.

Melissa Brock, Carolyn Ross and I have worked diligently with the rest of the Vernon Board of Education, and we have brought nearly all class sizes under 30, brought back the late buses, increased extracurricular funding, ended cellphone use in the classroom and created a shared services agreement with the town to save taxpayer dollars. Combine these with our adding many new teachers and instructional coaches and we have been successful with our vision of putting students first.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

If I am limited to only three things I would like to get done, they would have to be to invest in special education to prevent out-of-district placements that cost the district tons of money each year. If we are able to provide the same services in-house, we would save thousands of dollars on tuition and transportation costs.

We are currently working on getting all-day pre-K through expansion aid. If we get the aid, we will be able to offer free all-day pre-K schooling to many residents. This will be a huge help to our working parents who are already paying tuition.

I currently serve on an ad hoc committee that is looking at ways to curb chronic absenteeism. I would like to see our absentee numbers come down.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I believe I am the best candidate for this position because I am experienced.

I just retired after 35 years as an educator. In my career, I have been fortunate enough to have been named Teacher of the Year twice.

I have also received a New Jersey Senate commendation on commitment to education.

ARIEL LAZO

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am running because I feel we deserve better. We have a board that has lost the trust of its people, parents, students and teachers due to financial mismanagement and poor choices.

The public is asking for candidates who won’t rubber-stamp every item, ones who will communicate with the public and candidates who are financially responsible.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) 100% transparency. The public has nothing but unanswered questions toward the current board. The people demand answers and they deserve them.

2) Budget review and revision. The board’s finances are heavily mismanaged. There needs to be a road that we can take which will decrease the burden on taxpayers while still providing for the needs of our district.

3) Increase relationships. Everyone should be on the same page. This disconnect we have between the board, the school and the taxpayers needs to stop. Currently, the board is working on shutting down callers from remote meetings. I want to encourage the public to call. Being able to call allows everyone a fair chance to have his or her voice heard.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

In every election, regardless of the position, candidates ask for the public’s trust. What sets me apart is that I won’t ask for trust; I’ll earn it instead.

I want to create an environment where our school system can flourish and where parents and teachers know they can thrive.

Background and qualifications.

I grew up attending public and semi-private schools and hold two degrees in history: a bachelor’s degree in European history and a master’s in public history.

I served eight years in the U.S. Army Reserves (service veteran) and worked as an emergency medical technician for 25 years, including responding to the injured from the 9/11 attacks.

Currently, I serve as a 911 communications manager andvice chairman of the Vernon Historic Preservation Commission.

EMMETT McDOWELL

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am committed to putting parents and students first!

Together, we can foster a supportive, student-centered environment that prioritizes the needs and interests of our students, families and taxpayers.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) Parents and students first. Engaging families in decision-making to strengthen our schools and community. A focus on policies and initiatives that prioritize the needs and interests of families in the school community, focusing on fostering a supportive, student-centered environment, parental involvement, academic excellence, student safety and well-being, fiscal transparency, accountability and curriculum choices.

2) 100% transparency pledge. All actions, decisions and spending should be fully open and accessible to the public to ensure accountability and prevent corruption.

3) End mismanagement. I will demand better governance by eliminating inefficiency, waste and poor administration within the Vernon Board of Education.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

With 27 years of experience in law enforcement and nearly 30 years of military service, I bring a proven track record of leadership, discipline and dedication.

My extensive background in operations and budgeting, combined with the ability to manage organizations of various sizes, equips me with the skills necessary to make sound, strategic decisions.

I am deeply committed to finding effective solutions for the taxpaying residents, the students and the educators, ensuring that their concerns are addressed in a responsible and efficient manner.

My diverse experience makes me uniquely qualified to serve and lead with integrity and focus.

Background and qualifications.

I currently am director of operations at Keller Williams Prosperity Realty Group, where I manage a team of 425+ professionals and oversee all aspects of real estate operations across New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

My extensive experience includes implementing strategies to improve efficiency, reduce costs and maximize revenue in both residential and commercial real estate sectors.

I proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for nearly 30 years, rising to the rank of chief master sergeant and acting as a squadron senior enlisted leader. I have led one of the largest reverse aircraft maintenance squadrons in the Air Force, developing leadership and mentorship programs that greatly increased performance and readiness standards.

I retired at the rank of sergeant in 2016 after serving 25 years as a police officer in New Jersey and served from 2018 to 2020 as a Special Law Enforcement Officer Class III in a K-2 school where I acted as a School Resource Officer. In this role, I partnered with educators and students to improve school safety, reduce truancy and mentor youth, making a significant impact on the local community.

CAROLYN ROSS

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I grew up in Vernon and all my life my mom has talked about the value of volunteerism - naming it the “heart” of any successful community.

Now I have a kindergartner and third-grader of my own and am devoted to contributing positively to our town.

The Board of Education is a natural place for me to lend my time and efforts because my schooling and professional experience have given me a holistic understanding of what’s best for kids in schools and how districts can successfully navigate challenges to offer the best possible educational experience for all students.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

In my time on the board so far, I’ve worked with my colleagues, including fellow candidates John Kraus, Melissa Brock, Rose Ahearn and Ray Zimmerman, to pass a fiscally responsible budget, decrease class sizes, bring back late buses and support the VTSD administration in pursuing funding to offer free, full-day preschool.

Looking forward, my focus is on raising student achievement metrics across all grade levels, finding affordable options to expand our college and career readiness offerings, and reducing chronic absenteeism.

I’m passionate about supporting our students’ success, and I’m excited for our district’s future.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

In my short time already on the board, I have found my knowledge of curriculum, teaching and learning to be a valuable asset.

I have a doctorate degree in education and extensive experience in the field, particularly related to teacher development. My familiarity with best teaching practices and various curricular models helps me understand what questions to ask and how to make sense of specific initiatives.

In addition to my qualifications, my disposition and communication skills make me a positive addition. I am a good communicator, particularly between different groups of people who might have different perspectives. I approach issues with humility and curiosity, and I’m patient and thoughtful by nature.