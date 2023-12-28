AN28 Milestones. In Education

• Kaitlyn Roman of Wantage received a Ferguson College of Agriculture Scholarship at Oklahoma State University. The scholarships are part of the more than $1.8 million that students receive from the Ferguson College and its academic departments.

• Cynthia Schneider of Sussex has been named committee chair of Morgan’s Message and secretary of Environmental Campus Outreach at Albright College in Reading, Pa. A graduate of Vernon Township High School, she is studying sociology: criminology.

• Claire Wu of Sussex was initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. She was initiated at Fordham University. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.