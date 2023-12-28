x
AN28 Milestones. In Education

| 28 Dec 2023 | 04:10
    Kaitlyn Roman
Kaitlyn Roman of Wantage received a Ferguson College of Agriculture Scholarship at Oklahoma State University. The scholarships are part of the more than $1.8 million that students receive from the Ferguson College and its academic departments.

Cynthia Schneider of Sussex has been named committee chair of Morgan’s Message and secretary of Environmental Campus Outreach at Albright College in Reading, Pa. A graduate of Vernon Township High School, she is studying sociology: criminology.

Claire Wu of Sussex was initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. She was initiated at Fordham University. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.