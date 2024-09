The Friends of Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge will hold an Astronomy Night at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept.14 at 136 Owens Station Road, Sussex.

Saturn will be rising in the east and Venus setting in the west. Autumn constellations will be visible along with the Andromeda Galaxy 2 million light years away.

Bring your telescope or use the ones that will be set up. Also bring a chair and bug spray.