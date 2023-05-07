Author to discuss Washington and his enslaved valet Monday

Jeffrey Finegan, an author from Philipsburg, will discuss his books about George Washington at 6 p.m. Monday, May 8 at the DAR Elias Van Bunschooten Museum, 1097 Route 23, Wantage.

Washington was a quiet, reserved man who had few close friends. One of the people who knew him best was his enslaved valet, William Lee. During more than 30 years together, the two came to trust one another as they hunted and traveled together and spent eight years on battlefields and in military headquarters during the American Revolution.

Finegan tells the story of the two men in his book “Colonel Washington and Me.”

He also has written “Tis Well ... The Life and Death of George Washington,” about the general’s 50-year friendship with Scottish immigrant and battlefield surgeon Dr. James Craik, and “My Dear General,” about the father-son relationship between Washington and the Marquis de Lafayette, a French aristocrat who fought at his side during the Revolution.

For information, contact Bonnie Matthews at bmatthews2564@hotmail.com or 201-874-1428