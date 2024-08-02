Backyard gardeners open their gates for Kitchen Garden Tour

Garden peepers young and old spent the day exploring backyard veggie patches, talking tomatoes and honeybees, and snacking on the fruits of 15 gardeners’ labor at Dirt’s 14th annual Kitchen Garden Tour on Sunday, July 28.

“The best part of it was talking to people at all degrees of garden ‘ambition’ and experience. I got a lot of useable suggestions, hoping to have provided some. And so many younger gardeners just starting out!” said Larry Mansour of Warwick, winner of this year’s best kitchen garden.

“It’s fun to talk with like-minded people and people who get all the little victories and the little defeats,” said Dawn Mele, of Vernon, who took home second place.

After the gardens closed their gates at 4 p.m., peepers and gardeners met up at Meadow Blues Coffee, overlooking the black dirt in Chester, NY, for the after party. Tour-goers voted for their favorite gardens and everyone kicked back to enjoy live music, dinner and drinks, and geek out on garden talk.

By popular choice, here are this year’s winners:

Best Kitchen Garden 1st place: Larry Mansour, Warwick, NY

Best Kitchen Garden 2nd place: Dawn Mele, Vernon, NJ

Best Kitchen Garden 3rd place: Kerry Mayer, Vernon, NJ

Best Community Garden 1st place: Common Ground Community Garden, Greenwood Lake, NY

Best Community Garden 2nd place: Apple Acres Community Garden, West Milford, NJ

Most Hospitable: Patrick Moynihan, Vernon, NJ

“Tending a garden is usually a solitary activity. But on this one day, gardeners generously open their gates so that we can all see and get inspired by how other gardeners are doing things, right here, right now,” said Dirt Editor Becca Tucker. “The result is that each of gets a boost in cultivating our own skill set and ingenuity, but also, together, we are building a community centered around plant knowledge that’s growing and evolving in real time.”

The event was made possible by local sponsors: Village Hands Café, Organic Recycling, Hudson Valley Film Fest, Meadow Blues Coffee, Superior Solar, Grow Local Greenwood Lake and the Dirt Foundation.