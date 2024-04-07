‘Boots on the Ground’ 5K on Saturday at SCCC

Sussex County Community College (SCCC) and American Legion Post 86 will host a “Boots on the Ground” 5K for veteran awareness and community engagement on the SCCC campus.

The 5K race and fun walk will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 13 at the college, One College Hill Road, Newton.

The race course is 3.1 miles around the campus perimeter and the walk is 2.1 miles along the same course.

Participants may register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Newton/BootsOnTheGroundCharityFunwalkrun5K

The entrance fee is $30 community residents and $20 for veterans and SCCC students.

Proceeds will go to providing educational resources and economic support for the veterans.

For information, send email to Dave Haislip at dhaislip@sussex.edu