Car Show is Sunday in Vernon

The second annual Car Show, organized by the Vernon Recreation Department, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 22.

Vehicles will line Main Street and there will be live music, food trucks, and drawings and raffles benefiting local fire departments and emergency medical services.

Admission is free.

Owners may enter their cars for $15 each. To register a vehicle, go online to docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdw5MvYp4JoRGcMJ5lhuVMsegjbXBM11uxDd8t4n4LiJhQKpQ/viewform

The rain date is Sunday, June 29.