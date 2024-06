Vernon Township Recreation will host a Car Show from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 23 on Main Street.

The event will benefit local volunteer Fire Departments and other first-responders.

There will be music, games and activities, and food trucks.

Door prizes include tickets to Mountain Creek Water Park and Tree Scape Adventures.

Free to spectators. Cost is $10 per vehicle for car owners.

Register vehicles online at forms.gle/Y6awKjBVseBDSDmQ7