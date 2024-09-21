Chicken BBQ fundraiser set for Saturday

The Sussex County Board of Agriculture will hold its annual Chicken BBQ from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

The event has been an annual tradition for more than 80 years.

The chicken is slow-roasted by board members under the direction of Chef Art Fetzer. Diners also will receive corn on the cob from Ideal Farms and DeGroot Family Farm, tomatoes from Green Valley and Anderson farms, rolls from the Holland American Bakery as well as cookies. The chicken comes from Sussex Meat Packing.

New this year will be entertainment by Tim VanderGroef, a local country singer, and a cash bar with beer and wine.

The fundraiser helps support scholarships for Sussex county students seeking a career in agriculture, 4-H shows with ribbons and awards at the New Jersey State Fair, 4-H members traveling to national livestock shows, Young Farmers and Ranchers programs, and educational trips and programs for Sussex County farmers.

Tickets are $20 in advance and may be purchased at Anderson Farms, Brodhecker Farms, Hidden Pastures, Ideal Farms, Lentini Farm, Space Farms, Sussex County Fairgrounds and online at sussexcountyboardofagriculture.org

A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.