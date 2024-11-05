x
Chicken pageant in Sussex

| 05 Nov 2024 | 01:05
    <b>Judges examine a contestant in the chicken pageant Saturday, Oct. 12 at Farmside Supplies in Sussex. Prizes were awarded for best costume, best feathers, best talent and most congenial. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Abigail Cart of Sussex holds her chicken Popcorn, who is wearing butterfly wings.</b>
    <b>Melissa Hensley with her chicken Lucille, who won first place for best feathers.</b>
    <b>Other prize winners.</b>
    <b>Arielle Cooper of Wantage with her chicken Kevin.</b>
    <b>Arielle Cooper of Wantage with her chicken Kevin, who won second place.</b>
