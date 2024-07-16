x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Christmas in July Sing-along

| 16 Jul 2024 | 08:30
    <b>High Point Regional High School graduates Felicity Schmitt, left, and Bea Patrie perform in the Christmas in July Sing-along on Saturday, July 13 at the Old Clove Church in Wantage. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    High Point Regional High School graduates Felicity Schmitt, left, and Bea Patrie perform in the Christmas in July Sing-along on Saturday, July 13 at the Old Clove Church in Wantage. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    <b>The hot weather and un-airconditioned church meant a small audience for the sing-along, which was organized by Dori Martin, choral director at High Point Regional High School.</b>
    The hot weather and un-airconditioned church meant a small audience for the sing-along, which was organized by Dori Martin, choral director at High Point Regional High School.
    Christmas in July Sing-along