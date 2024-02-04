Church to host Night to Shine on Friday

St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church in Vernon will host a Night to Shine Prom on Friday, Feb. 9.

The event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, is designed for people with special needs age 14 and older to experience a prom night tailored just for them.

The evening, which is free to the guests, begins with them walking a red carpet amid cheers from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Then they are treated to services at hair and makeup stations and shoe shining stations.

Guests also will have limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a lively karaoke room, a catered dinner and personalized prom favors.

During the dance, each guest is crowned a king or queen to emphasize the inherent value of every individual.

A respite room is available for parents and caretakers.

The Tim Tebow Foundation started the Night to Shine in 2015. This year, events will be held at more than 700 churches in more than 50 countries.