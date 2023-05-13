Clove Hill Manor cleanup crew

Volunteers, from left, Aileen Donovan, Ken Koenitzer, Rich Huber, Lois Wade, Judy Gale and Fred Fogle cleaned up trash at Clove Hill Manor, an adult community in Wantage, on April 15. The reflective vests, gloves, pickers and trash bags were provided by Clean Communities. The money earned from the organization will be donated to the Wantage Ambulance Squad. (Photo provide)