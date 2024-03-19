Council honors Koumaras, Distasi

The Township Council honored police Sgt. Ron Koumaras for his role in the removal of more than 90 maltreated dogs from a Vernon property last month.

Police Chief Dan Young called it a once-in-a-lifetime case and the longest search - about 12 hours - that he has been involved in.

The dogs were removed from the property of a self-described animal rescue group Feb. 20. Gizela Juric and Ronald Colgan, owners of the property on Grove Trail in the Pleasant Lake section, were charged with six counts of animal cruelty related to dead dogs found on the property and the alleged failure to provide the animals with necessary care.

Police first noticed a number of dogs running loose, Young said. “We knew we had a quality-of-life issue.”

The department worked with the council during the past year on ordinance changes and issued citations for loose dogs but was unable to do more because the property is about eight acres and set far back from the road, he said.

After an incident on October, a criminal charge was filed related to one dog, and the police eventually were able to obtain a search warrant.

Young said the department worked with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), which flew in teams from as far as California, so there would be a way to care for the animals found there.

“We were quite surprised by the number of dogs, 91 dogs, up there.”

He thanked Koumaras, the department’s Animal Control Division, Hopatcong’s animal control officer, the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office and the county Health Department. ”It was a big coordinated effort, and we appreciate the recognition.”

The investigation remains open, he added.

After the meeting, Koumaras said, “I’m honored to receive recognition from the Vernon Township Council and grateful for council president Rizzuto’s warm remarks and praise. While countless hours were dedicated to this case, the successful outcome could not have been achieved without assistance. I want to thank the Vernon Township animal control officers, the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office, the ASPCA and all other assisting agencies.”

Young said, “I am very proud of the hard work of Vernon police and Sgt. Ron Koumaras. We commend him for his dedication and leadership in coordinating this large-scale response of several agencies to bring this situation to a successful close.”

The council also presented a plaque to former Councilwoman Peg Distasi, who was appointed to the council in February 2023. She lost her bid for a new term in the November election.

”Peg was only with us for a short time, but she made her presence felt. She spoke for the community, she spoke for the taxpayer, and by doing that, she can do no wrong,” said council president Patrick Rizzuto.

She said, “It was an honor to serve. I hope to do it again.”

Business liaison

Mayor Anthony Rossi appointed township employee Mindy Martin to also serve as a liaison to people interested in opening a business in Vernon.

He noted that he met many people while he was campaigning for mayor who mentioned their struggles when trying to open a business.

”We do have a lot of development coming in and they will need some special attention.”

Rossi said, “It’s crucial for businesses to receive our full support to flourish. Designating a dedicated individual within our township administration as the main contact, advocate and guide is essential.”

The appointment “ensures business owners know we are genuinely committed to their prosperity.”

Martin has worked for the township since 2021.

“Her role will be pivotal in retaining our current businesses and attracting new ones,” Rossi said.

Martin said, “I’m thrilled to take on this role and work closely with Vernon’s business community to foster growth and innovation. It’s an opportunity to make a difference, and I’m committed to ensuring our town is a place where businesses can thrive.”

The mayor also said he met with officials of Planet Networks and Warwick Telephone, which are working to modernize the town’s phone and internet systems.

Planet Networks expects to complete its work in Barry Lakes and Highland Lakes in the next two months, Rossi said.

Fiber also will be coming to the area of the municipal building, he said.