Dog owners: Take our survey and get your pup in the paper

For an upcoming story about dog parks, we’re asking readers to share their thoughts on dog park etiquette, and photos of their dogs at local parks.

If you have a great photo of your pup at the local dog park, send it to us by filling out the form below, and it may appear in an upcoming edition of the newspaper.

If you would like to share your thoughts about dog parks with our reporter, please email Molly Colgan at comm.engage@strausnews.com. Whether you have an experience you’d like to share, thoughts on etiquette, or strong feelings for or against dog parks, we’d be happy to hear from you.