x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Easter Egg Hunt in Wantage

Wantage /
| 08 Apr 2023 | 04:21
    Brooklyn Dowdell and Bailey Skelenger are ready to hunt Easter eggs Saturday, April 8 in Wantage. (Photos by Ava Lamorte)
    Brooklyn Dowdell and Bailey Skelenger are ready to hunt Easter eggs Saturday, April 8 in Wantage. (Photos by Ava Lamorte)
    Kim and Kaden Sidoti pose with the Easter Bunny in Wantage.
    Kim and Kaden Sidoti pose with the Easter Bunny in Wantage.
    Residents gather for an Easter Egg Hunt at Woodbourne Park in Wantage.
    Residents gather for an Easter Egg Hunt at Woodbourne Park in Wantage.
    From left, Lacey and Lexie Landgraff with their mother, Megan.
    From left, Lacey and Lexie Landgraff with their mother, Megan.
    Nathaniel and Melissa Wasberg with their son Kyle.
    Nathaniel and Melissa Wasberg with their son Kyle.
    From left are Wantage Township First Aid Squad captain Stephanie Reinbott, member Marion Porrino and Liz Russo-John, ambulance driver.
    From left are Wantage Township First Aid Squad captain Stephanie Reinbott, member Marion Porrino and Liz Russo-John, ambulance driver.