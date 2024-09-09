x
End of Summer Fling dog shows

| 09 Sep 2024 | 10:29
    <b>SF1 The Shetland Sheepdog Club of Northern New Jersey hosts End of Summer Fling dog shows Aug. 29-Sept. 2 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>SF2 Participating were the Monticello, Newton, Sussex Hills and Schooley’s Mountain kennel clubs.</b>
    <b>SF5 Christine Yozgatlioglu of Branchburg with Lilah, a German Shepherd.</b>
    <b>SF6 Christopher Arnone of Hudson Valley, N.Y., with Viszla.</b>
    <b>Eugene Biller of Tampa, Fla., with Chief.</b>
    <b>Leela Werner of Westchester County, N.Y., with Maddie.</b>
