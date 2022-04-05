Energy-efficient colonial is great for entertaining

This luxurious, energy-efficient colonial has maintenance-free siding and beautiful stonework, and a large covered porch complete with a gated bluestone patio.

Spend your summers by the pool and clubhouse and work out in your private gym all year ‘round.

The beautiful large, open kitchen includes top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinets, and even a pantry for added storage. Embrace your inner chef.

If you love to entertain, this home’s great layout allows you to do it with ease. The formal dining room has French doors that lead to an office and a spacious living room with a gas fireplace and access to the back covered patio and backyard.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, two with full baths. The master bedroom has a sitting area, a large walk-in closet, and a sailor’s window to view the sky.

There’s also a laundry room with cabinets, counters, and a sink too. A large bonus room has two extra long storage spaces. The attic is enormous, offering space for all your storage needs.

The basement is fully finished with a full bath and wet bar. It is set up as a movie theater with ten massage chairs, perfect for entertaining or spending time with family.

According to the seller: natural gas heat this year is about $300 per month during the winter.

