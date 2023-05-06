Entries to congressional art contest displayed

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5, hosted a showcase of 75 submissions in the Congressional Art Competition on Saturday, May 6 at the Moses Center at Bergen Community College.

He joined high school artists, who submitted art to the annual competition, and their families at the showcase to view their submissions in a gallery setting.

The students submitted their art for a chance to have their work displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a year. The artwork that wins second place will be displayed in Gottheimer’s office in Washington, and the third-place winner’s work will be displayed in his district office.

Residents of the Fifth District were invited to vote online for their favorite pieces to help Gottheimer select this year’s winner.

“I love this showcase and it’s something I look forward to every year. We received 75 submissions this year - so many that we outgrew our old venue!” he said.

“This competition gives me an opportunity to really take in how special and talented our community and youth are here in North Jersey. I want to give a huge round of applause to all of our talented artists for being here and entering your art in the showcase this year - it takes courage to enter your work in an art contest. The works of art represent a diverse and energetic community.”

Gottheimer was joined by Bergen County Commissioner Tracy Zur and Bergen Community College Vice President of External Affairs Suzanne Wetzel.

The contestants include Madison Sales of Sussex and Sarah Hattan of Wantage.