Fall festivals

Saturday, Sept. 13

Sussex Christian School’s annual Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta. There will be a lawn and garden tractor pull, a variety of craft and vendor booths, the SCS Country Store with fresh baked goods and food at the Snack Shack. Children’s activities will include games, face painting and a Touch-a-Truck area. Admission and parking are free. The event is rain or shine.

Saturday, Sept. 20-Sunday, Sept. 21

Oktoberfest: Noon to 7 p.m. at Mountain Creek Resort, 200 Route 94, Vernon. Beers, ciders, hard sodas and seltzers; authentic German food and festival food; sky rides; lawn games; musical entertainment; activity ring; petting zoo; inflatables; face painting; and balloon animals. General admission is $25. Children age 6 and younger are admitted for free. Purchase tickets online at mountaincreek.com/2025/05/27/oktoberfest-2025/

Ongoing events

Harvest Festival: Every weekend in September at Lentini Farms, 251 High St. (Route 94), Newton. 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. 10-acre corn maze, hayrides, sunflower field, U-Pick pumpkins, bonfires and live music. Beer and spirits tent and different food trucks every Saturday and Sunday. Classic car shows on Fridays. Cost is $5 for adults and $4 for children. Those age 3 and younger are admitted for free. Buy tickets online at lentinifarms.com

Great Pumpkin Festival: Sept. 13-Nov. 2 at Heaven Hill Farm, Vernon. More than 35 family-friendly outdoor activities, including hayride to the pumpkin patch, “Alice in Wonderland”-themed corn maze, farm animals, pig races, Canine Dog Show, ride pedal cars and touring cars, giant slingshot, giant straw pyramid, Boo Barn and Baseball Speed Throw. Tickets are $22 on weekends and holidays and $13 and up weekdays. Season pass is $60. Purchase them online at heavenhillfarm.com/our-events/great-pumpkin-festival/#buy-now For an additional fee, there are carnival rides, apple cannon, paintball range, gem mining, wine tasting, food vendors and apple cider donuts.

Jack O’Lantern Experience: Sept. 26-Nov. 2 at Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta. More than 6,000 hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns in 45-minute walk-through display. Also, live music, pumpkin picking and painting, corn maze and beer garden. Seasonal food and drinks for sale. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Standard tickets cost $20 and VIP tickets cost $39. Purchase them online at tickets.sussexcountyminers.com

Send information about events to editor.ann@strausnews.com