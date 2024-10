The first public meeting on Sussex County’s 2024 Farmland Preservation Plan update will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at the county administration building, 1 Spring St., Newton.

Residents may help identify strategies and goals for the plan.

Since the program’s inception in 1983, the county Agriculture Development Board has preserved 19,525 acres of farmland.

The Farmland Preservation Plan identifies areas in which future farmland preservation efforts will be concentrated.