‘Fill-a-Bag’ fundraiser Saturday at High Point

Students from High Point Regional High School’s Environmental Club will host a second-hand clothing sale Saturday, April 22 in honor of Earth Day.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., attendees may purchase a shopping bag for $10 and fill it with gently used clothing.

The event will be in the high school’s cafeteria, 299 Pidgeon Hill Road, Sussex.

The Environmental Club is accepting donations of gently used clothing, which can be dropped off at the school.

All proceeds benefit the Brightside Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children suffering from the effects of the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.