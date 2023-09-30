Firefighters Inspection Day & Parade is Saturday

The Sussex County Firemen’s Association will celebrate 103 yards of serving the community with the annual Sussex County Firemen’s Association Inspection Day & Parade on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The association is composed of 26 volunteer fire departments.

The event is hosted by the Hopatcong Fire Department.

Judging will be held at Hopatcong High School, 2A Windsor Ave., beginning at 9 a.m.

The parade, which begins at 1 p.m., will follow Maxim Drive to River Styx Road, cross over scenic River Styx Bridge, head into town and conclude at Hopatcong Fire Department’s Defiance Company 3.