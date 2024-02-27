x
Five generations

Vernon /
| 27 Feb 2024 | 06:44
    The Thoma family welcomes a fifth generation. From left are Daniel Joseph Thoma Jr. of Vernon, Rose Christman of Ogdensburg, Lucas Thoma of Newton, Daniel Joseph Thoma III of Vernon and a baby girl, Ulanni Mae Morse Thoma, of Newton. (Photo provided)
