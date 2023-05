A Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6 on the field at Skylands Stadium in Augusta.

The event, hosted by the stadium and Sussex County Miners baseball team, will include live music.

Admission is $5 per person. Children 38 inches and shorter are free. Parking is free.

To buy tickets online, go to http://skylandsstadium.com/foodtruck/

Beer tokens are $5 each for a 12-ounce pour. A sampling mug for $15 includes six four-ounce beer samples.