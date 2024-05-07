x
Forum planned May 16 for Sussex County commissioner candidates

The five Republican candidates for Sussex County Commissioner will participate in a roundtable discussion Thursday, May 16. The event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. RSVP using the form below.

| 07 May 2024 | 11:47
Five people running in the June 4 Republican primary for two seats on the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners will take part in a candidates forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16.

The candidates are Chris Carney, Alan Henderson, Robert Kovic, Harvey Roseff and Earl Schick.

The forum, which is sponsored by Straus News, will be at Sussex County Technical School, 105 N. Church Road, Sparta.

It is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. Please RSVP by using the form below. Readers may also submit a question to the candidates at the end of the form.