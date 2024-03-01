‘Freaky Friday’ onstage March 7-9

Vernon Township High School will present the musical “Freaky Friday” at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7 and at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9.

“This show is smart, funny and heartwarming and something everyone can relate to,” said Christina Comizio Murolo, theater teacher and director of the show.

“Freaky Friday” is a musical adaptation of a 1972 novel and three movies based on it. The story is about an uptight, strict mother and her free-spirited daughter who can’t understand each other. Katherine wants her daughter to excel in school and in society and Ellie just wants her mother off her back, even if it’s just for a day. Their wishes come true as they switch bodies.

The cast of 23 includes Sadie Smaldino as Ellie Blake, Caterina Dorsey as Katherine Blake, Jake Remington as Mike Riley, Liam Kelter as Adam, Juliette Jalbert as Savannah and Oliver Smaldino as Fletcher Blake.

The music director is Kevin Boehm and choreographer is Dana Ziegler.

“This is a musical for the whole family to come and see. Everyone can relate to it and everyone will enjoy it,” Remington said.

Tickets are $15. To buy them online, go to www.vthstheatre.com or vths.seatyourself.biz