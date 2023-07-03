Giro del Cielo bike race is Sunday

The Giro del Cielo bike race, which is organized by Skylands Cycling Club, will return for its 21st edition on Sunday, July 9.

The race, which has been held every year since 2002 except for a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, previously was a three-event bicycle stage race.

This year, the event will consist of a road race only, starting in Branchville.

The race offers six categories: Cat 1/2/3, 45+, Cat 3, Women, Cat 4/5, and 55+.

The Giro del Cielo is the only true bicycle road race left in New Jersey. All other road races are criteriums (one-mile loops) or time trials (individual races against the clock).

This event draws athletes from all over the Northeast, from Maine to Maryland. In the past, there have been 300 to 400 riders with friends and family at the event.

“Riders love coming out to beautiful Sussex County. They love the scenery and the roads,” said race director Wayne Lumkong.

Those registered for the race will find a good mix of both hills and flats.

After starting at 8 a.m., racers will cover from 40 miles to 56 miles depending on their category.

Registration is online only at https://www.bikereg.com/giro-del-cielo

The deadline to register is Friday, July 7.

The best place for viewing the race is at Frankford Park.

Sponsors of the race are Thorlabs, Montague Tool & Supply, Angry Erik Brewery, Bonded Oil and Action Bikes of Milford, Pa.