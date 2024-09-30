How to help: Coat drive under way

• The Sussex County Associations of Realtors (SCAR) Community Outreach, in collaboration with Nick’s Hope, will hold a coat drive to support underserved residents of the county.

Residents are asked to donate gently worn coats for all ages and sizes.

“We’re asking for gently used, freshly laundered coats in all sizes, with no holes, broken zippers or missing buttons,” said Heidi Byrne, chairwoman of SCAR Community Outreach.

“There are communities in our county who could really benefit from a warm coat this winter, and this is a great way to make a difference.”

Coats may be dropped off at Realty Executives, 54 Woodport Road, Sparta, and Keller Williams, 25 Theatre Center, Sparta.

All donations must be received by Nov. 9.

Family Promise will host a Nick’s Hope Pop-Up Event at the First Presbyterian Church, 54 High St., Newton, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 where residents in need may choose a coat free of charge.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for everyone to clean out their closets and help someone in need right here in our community,” said Jeannette Burke, co-chairwoman of SCAR Community Outreach.

For information, contact Burke at 973-670-1960 or Byrne at 443-562-3795.

• Project Self-Sufficiency is asking residents and organizations to donate traditional Thanksgiving food or to donate money for the purchase of food. Donors are invited to sponsor a family for $50.

Needed are pumpkin or apple pies; canned vegetables, including yams and cranberry sauce; dinner rolls; gravy; stuffing; and mashed potato mixes.

Frozen turkeys also will be accepted; however, donors are asked to alert the agency in advance if frozen turkeys will be offered.

The nonprofit agency is gearing up to distribute complete Thanksgiving dinners to about 500 local families this year.

Contributions, or notification of the intent to contribute, are requested by Friday, Nov. 15 at 127 Mill St., Newton, to allow ample time to package and distribute the goods to needy families.

Frozen turkeys may be delivered between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20; turkeys cannot be accepted earlier or later because of the lack of refrigerated storage space.

Individuals and families who need help at Thanksgiving are invited to call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500.

• Drivers and meal assemblers are needed for the 2024 Love in Action Thanksgiving Prepared Meal Program. A record 2,100 meals are expected to be assembled and delivered this year.

Contact Mitch Morrison at mitchell.morrison5@mac.com to sign up to help.

All vehicles must be minivans or large SUVs with lots of storage availability.

More than 10 drivers are needed Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 26 to pick up food and more than 75 assemblers are required from 5 to 7 p.m. that day at the United Methodist Church in Sparta. Five drivers are needed from 7 to 8 that evening to deliver the boxed meals to the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

Five drivers are needed from 7 to 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 to bring the meals back to the church in Sparta, and more than 10 drivers are required for Wednesday morning deliveries in Newton, Vernon, Wantage, Boonton, Stanhope and Montville.

