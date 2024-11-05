Live election results: Kim wins Senate race, AP says

Rep. Andy Kim, D-3, won the U.S. Senate seat formerly held by Democrat Robert Menendez, the Associated Press said shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. in New Jersey.

Kim had 55 percent of the votes, with about half of the total counted. He faced Republican Curtis Bashaw, a hotel owner from South Jersey.

Menendez resigned his seat and ended his bid for re-election after he was convicted of 16 crimes, including bribery, extortion and conspiracy, in July.

With 39 percent of the votes counted about 9:30 p.m., Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5, led with 59 percent of the votes compared with 39 percent for Mary Jo Guinchard, a Republican.

In District 7, the most competitive congressional race in the state, Democrat Sue Altman and Rep. Tom Kean Jr., the Republican incumbent were about 1,000 votes apart with nearly two-thirds of the total counted.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, won New Jersey’s 14 electoral votes, the AP said. She had about 53 percent of the votes, with about 57 percent of the total counted, compared with 45 percent for former President Donald Trump, a Republican.

The Sussex County Clerk’s Office released a report on unofficial results of 34,657 ballots cast in early in-person and mail-in voting. The county has a total of 120,644 registered voters.

In the race for two seats on the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners, it shows Republicans Chris Carney and Alan Henderson with 39 percent and 31 percent of the votes, respectively, compared with 28 percent for Democrat Jason Boehm.