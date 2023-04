The Lusscroft Christmas Cottage will be open for shoppers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at 50 Neilson Road, Wantage.

All three floors of the 19th-century home are filled with donated holiday decorations. Everything on the ground floor is priced at $1.

Proceeds will go to restoration of historic Lusscroft, part of High Point State Park.

A Barn Sale will be open the same hours as the Christmas Cottage.