Lusscroft Farm Barn Sale, Christmas Cottage Shop open Friday

Visitors and shoppers are invited to the Lusscroft Farm Benefit Barn Sale and the Christmas Cottage Shop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 27.

Lusscroft is a historic farm at 50 Neilson Road in Wantage; it is part of High Point State Park.

The dairy barn is regularly restocked with donations of furniture, lamps, wall art, jewelry, books, sporting goods, glassware and dishes, tools, toys, and vintage and decorative items.

The Christmas Cottage is a 19th-century home that was the manager’s dwelling. All the rooms on all three floors have been freshly painted and display donated holiday decorations and gifts available for purchase.

Funds raised from the Barn Sales and the Christmas Cottage Shop go to restore the buildings and grounds at Lusscroft. Current projects include repairs to the barn roof and work on the Manor House stone chimney.

Volunteers and new members are always welcome.

For information, go online to LusscroftFarm.org or send an email to lusscroftfarm@gmail.com

To donate to the Barn Sale or the Christmas Cottage Shop, send an email listing what you would like to donate. Items must be in good condition. For furniture, please include a photo for space reasons. Donna Traylor will contact you.

No clothing, shoes, artificial trees, medical equipment or baby equipment can be accepted.