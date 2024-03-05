Meeting Thursday on Vernon school district’s forensic audit

The Vernon Township Board of Education will hold a meeting on its forensic audit at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7.

It will be held in the library at Lounsberry Hollow School, 30 Sammis Road.

The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE-f9e3XSLpJyb-gx8vPfuQ/live

People who are not attending in person but would like to speak during the public comments should join on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83524121894?pwd=R1ZjNkluZVFoYzBhL2VPY1A1b1Bpdz09

Enter your real full name and click the button to raise your hand when instructed to do so. You will be called by name when it is your turn to speak.