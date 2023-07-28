Monday is filing deadline for school board candidates

Monday, July 31 is the filing deadline for candidates running for school boards in the Nov. 7 election.

Nominating petitions must be filed with the county clerk’s office by 4 p.m.

For information, call the county clerk’s office at 973-579-0900.

Information about becoming a school board candidate is available on the website of the New Jersey School Boards Association at https://www.njsba.org/about/membership/membership-school-board-members/school-board-candidacy/

Thursday, Aug. 24 is the deadline for candidates in non-partisan municipal elections to file to run for mayor or council seats.

Byram and Vernon are among the towns that hold non-partisan elections.

Candidates must submit nominating petitions to the municipal clerk’s office by 4 p.m. Aug. 24.

That is an earlier deadline than in the past because of a new law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy on July 20. That law changed some of the deadlines related to general elections.