Officials to take oaths next week

The Sussex Borough Council will hold its annual reorganization meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2 at Town Hall, 2 Main St.

The new mayor, Robert Holowach, will be sworn in along with new council members Nicholas Southard and Martin Kokoruda.

The three Republicans were elected Nov. 7. Holowach, who has been council president, was unopposed. Southard and Kokoruda defeated Democrat Emily Downs in races for two council seats.

Wantage

The Wantage Township Committee will hold its reorganization meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4 at Town Hall, 888 Route 23.

New committee member Justin VanderGroef will take his oath of office. The Republican was unopposed in the Nov. 7 election.

He succeeds Mayor Jon Morris, who did not seek re-election after nine years in office.

The three committee members will choose a new mayor from among themselves.

Sussex-Wantage school board

The Sussex-Wantage Board of Education will hold its reorganization meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at Sussex Middle School, 10 Loomis Ave.

Board president Nicholas D’Agostino will be sworn in to a new term and Caitlin Space and Stevie Vallone also will take the oath of office.

They were elected Nov. 7 from a field of seven candidates.

Vernon

The Vernon Board of Education will hold its reorganization meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3 at Lounsberry Hollow School, 30 Sammis Road.

Incumbents Charles Cimaglia and Carl Contino will be sworn in to new terms along with Elaine Colianni, who was elected for the first time Nov. 7. She succeeds Adina Hope, who lost her bid for re-election.

The Township Council’s reorganization meeting is scheduled Monday, Jan. 15.

Frankford

The Township Committee will hold its reorganization meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1 at the municipal building, 151 Route 206, Augusta.

Mayor David Silverthorne and Committeeman James Ayers will be sworn in to new terms. They were unopposed in the Nov. 7 election.

The Frankford Township Board of Education will hold its reorganization meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8 at Frankford Township School, 2 Pines Road.

Kate Adam, will be sworn in to her second term, and Jessie Vaughan and Charlene Molnar will be sworn in to their first terms.

The three were elected Nov. 7 from a field of six candidates.