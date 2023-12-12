Operation Toy Train collects donations

A special train carrying Santa stopped in Vernon a few minutes before 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

The township was the last stop that day for Operation Toy Train, which was collecting donated toys for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation benefiting underprivileged children.

The train started at 9 a.m. that morning in Rochelle Park and also made stops in Newfoundland and Sparta.

John Sobotka, a train coordinator with the project, said Operation Toy Train was expected to collect 28,000 to 29,000 toys each weekend, Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 9-10.

This is the 15th holiday season in a row that the nonprofit organization has operated the special train.