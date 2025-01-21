Orange County residents attend inauguration

New York state Assemblyman Karl Brabenec organized a trip to Washington, D.C., for President Donald Trump’s second inauguration Monday, Jan. 20.

Brabenec, whose district includes Warwick, Tuxedo and part of Monroe, took about 12 constituents to the historic event.

When the inauguration got moved indoors, their tickets were voided; the group ended up watching the events on television at the St. Regis hotel.

“I was honored to attend the inauguration of President Trump with a group of dedicated supporters from Orange County,” Brabenec said. “I look forward to this new ‘golden age’ for America, where we all thrive. As a state legislator, I will continue to do all I can to support President Trump’s common-sense agenda.”

Did you travel to Washington for the inauguration? Share photos and your experience by sending email to comm.engage@strausnews.com