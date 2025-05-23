Park Shuttles Ready to Roll this Weekend

Kayakers and canoeists looking for a fun paddling day on the Delaware but without a second car to leave downstream have an alternative to a really long walk with heavy load.

Both paddlers and anyone who wants to do a long one-way bike trip on the McDade Trail can take advantage of free shuttle service.

The National Park Service, in partnership with Monroe County Transit Authority (MCTA), offers a free shuttle service to help reduce congestion in busy areas and help visitors and their gear get around. The shuttle operates within the park on Saturdays and Sundays between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend. (NOTE: The shuttle will not be operating on Monday holidays.)

As the name suggests, the River Runner shuttle provides access to park’s Pennsylvania river access points and Kittatinny Point in New Jersey. Each shuttle can carry up to 10 kayaks or canoes, and four bicycles.

The River Runner route begins at the Kittatinny Point parking lot at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and these are the only times that the shuttle stops at Kittatinny Point. After 9 a.m., the northbound shuttle begins at the Park and Ride lot in Delaware Water Gap borough every hour. The northbound shuttles run every contiguous hour until 1:15 p.m. The southbound route begins at Milford Beach at 10 a.m., with shuttles running every contiguous hour until 3:05 p.m. Visitors can flag the River Runner at several additional “flag stop” locations along the way, including some parking areas for the McDade Trail.

“Using this service allows solo paddlers or people looking for a one-way trip to do so without issue,” said Park Ranger Chance Babish, who coordinates river safety education efforts for the park. “All visitors have to do is load their paddle craft or bike on the trailer, enjoy the northbound ride, and then paddle or pedal back to their starting point.”

For additional information on the shuttles in the park, please see the MCTA website for shuttle routes within the park: 501 National Park Shuttles (gomcta.com).