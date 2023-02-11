Patchwork Pastures plans barn sale Feb. 18-19

Patchwork Pastures will host a barn sale Feb. 18-19 at 108 County Road 565 at the corner of Lewisburg Road in Wantage.

Patchwork Pastures is a nonprofit animal rescue that also helps at-risk young adults in recovery.

Two heated barns are full of items for sale and fun things to do.

Donations are needed for the sale. They may be left anytime in the small barn.

Items needed include new or gently used holiday items, gift items, household items, toys and decor. Not being accepted clothes, baby items, sheets, curtains, linens, books or bulky furniture.

Fleece blankets and comforters are used for the pigs’ bedding during winter weather.