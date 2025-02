Vernon PBA Local 285 with hold its third annual Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Hef’s Hut Bar & Grill, 414 County Route 517, Vernon.

Registration begins at noon and the tournament at 1 p.m.

Cost is $60 for a team of two. Register online at vernonpba285.org

Cash prizes. Food and drinks available for purchase.

Some of the proceeds go to Vernon police officers participating in the Police Unity Tour.